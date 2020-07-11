Woman drives off without paying to get to sick sister

WHEN her sister underwent surgery, Angeline Camellia Van Tovier had no funds to travel to see her.

So, she committed a series of petrol drive-offs to be by her side.

This was the reason Van Tovier gave for her offending when she pleaded guilty to one charge of fraud and two charges of stealing when she appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this week.

One of the charges related to the BP at Torbanlea, where Tovier filled up with $83.76 worth of fuel then made no attempt to pay for it.

The court heard she was a 30-year-old single parent who ran out of money and had no way of getting to her sister.

Van Tovier was fined $1000 and ordered to pay $83.76 in restitution.