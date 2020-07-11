Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman drives off without paying to get to sick sister

Carlie Walker
11th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN her sister underwent surgery, Angeline Camellia Van Tovier had no funds to travel to see her.

So, she committed a series of petrol drive-offs to be by her side.

This was the reason Van Tovier gave for her offending when she pleaded guilty to one charge of fraud and two charges of stealing when she appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this week.

One of the charges related to the BP at Torbanlea, where Tovier filled up with $83.76 worth of fuel then made no attempt to pay for it.

The court heard she was a 30-year-old single parent who ran out of money and had no way of getting to her sister.

Van Tovier was fined $1000 and ordered to pay $83.76 in restitution.

More Stories

fccourt fccrime hervey bay petrol drive-off torbanlea
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ARMED HOLD-UP: Coast supermarket worker injured

        premium_icon ARMED HOLD-UP: Coast supermarket worker injured

        Crime A man stole the till from the M’boro business

        Dodgy dumpers: Hundreds of ‘environmental vandals’ on notice

        premium_icon Dodgy dumpers: Hundreds of ‘environmental vandals’ on notice

        Environment The council has been inundated with illegal dumping complaints

        Don’t waste your waste: Help plan for pongy product

        premium_icon Don’t waste your waste: Help plan for pongy product

        Council News Council is looking for solid feedback on sewage issues

        WANTED: Have you seen suspects in $20k ciggie heist?

        WANTED: Have you seen suspects in $20k ciggie heist?

        Crime Police have released images of two people wanted over smoke haul