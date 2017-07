A WOMAN will face court next month in relation to a crash that claimed the life of an unborn baby on Christmas Eve.

The 46-year-old Booral woman will appear before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on August 9 after she was charged with driving without due care and attention.

Rose Dale and Alan Sorensen's unborn son, who was a month away from being born, was killed in the crash.

Ms Dale also spent months in hospital recovering from her injuries after the crash.