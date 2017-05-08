Woman to face Hervey Bay court after alleged stabbing

A PIALBA woman is expected to face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday after an alleged stabbing.

The incident happened on Sunday about 9.30am.

Police attended a George St address where emergency services were attending to a 42-year-old man with an injury to his back.

The man was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a critical condition.

The 44-year-old woman was charged with grievous bodily harm - domestic violence offence.

If you have any information, contact Policelink on 131444 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.