Woman faces court on weapons charge after cops find fishing knife

A woman who pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place has told the court it was used for fishing and she didn’t “run around with knives”.

Tania Yvette Evans appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard police stopped the vehicle she was driving in relation to another matter and found the knife during a search.

Evans had been cooperative with police, the court heard.

She told the court she was giving a lift to other people when the knife was found in the door of the car.

Evans said she used the knife to cut off tackle while fishing and she had no idea she wasn’t allowed to have it in the car.

“I don’t run around with knives,” she said.

Evans was fined $200 and a conviction was recorded.