POLICE from the Wide Bay Tactical Crime Squad have charged a 43-year-old woman over alleged drug offences after a search at a home in Maryborough.

It was reported that at 8.30am on Tuesday, officers searched a home in Kent St where restricted drugs, drug utensils and suspected stolen property were found.

The woman was questioned in relation to the alleged find and was charged. She is set to appear in court on April 12.