Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Maryborough Court House. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Maryborough Court House. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Woman faces weapons charge after cops find fishing knife

Carlie Walker
7th Jan 2021 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman who pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place has told the court it was used for fishing and she didn't "run around with knives".

Tania Yvette Evans appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard police stopped the vehicle she was driving in relation to another matter and found the knife during a search.

Evans had been cooperative with police, the court heard.

She told the court she was giving a lift to other people when the knife was found in the door of the car.

Evans said she used the knife to cut off tackle while fishing and she had no idea she wasn't allowed to have it in the car.

"I don't run around with knives," she said.

Evans was fined $200 and a conviction was recorded.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: The meaning behind community ‘foot fetish’ saga

        Premium Content REVEALED: The meaning behind community ‘foot fetish’ saga

        Humour The community was convinced something strange was afoot.

        $240,000 PROJECT: Work begins on upgrade of major Bay road

        Premium Content $240,000 PROJECT: Work begins on upgrade of major Bay road

        News The improvements include road widening and kerb and channel realignment works

        Bay businesswoman shares regional success story

        Premium Content Bay businesswoman shares regional success story

        Business She said restrictions that arose from the virus pandemic were like a blessing in...

        Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court