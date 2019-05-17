Woman fell from moving car in DV fight

A YOUNG father has spent seven months in prison for headbutting his partner in the face and her falling from a car travelling at speed.

The 25-year-old man, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty at Brisbane District Court to assault occasioning bodily harm and breaching a domestic violence order.

The court heard the young father of two was in a happy relationship with his partner before he started using meth.

But he started taking up to one gram of the drug every week and spent most of his wage on it.

His partner, who is not the mother of his children, took out a domestic violence order against him in May 2018 that barred him from being within 100 metres of her.

Despite that order in June 2018 the two were in a car together and got into an argument. In the car he attempted to take her phone from her and she told him to pull over. She said she wanted to get out of the car and cracked open the door.

Instead the man sped up and took a corner at speed. The door flung open and the woman fell from the car while it was travelling at about 40km/h. He reached out to grab her but could not pull her in.

Judge Paul Smith said although the man had not driven to intentionally throw the woman from his car, his actions were "grossly negligent”.

At a different date the man was sleeping in his house when his partner arrived at the house and began asking him about money.

They got into a fight and she began pushing and punching him. He then headbutted her in the face that caused her to momentarily lose consciousness and fall to the ground.

When she woke she refused his offers of help and left the house.

The court was told the man had spent 224 days in prison waiting to be sentenced. In jail he has been clean from drugs and has put on more than 20 kilograms.

He was sentenced to nine months prison, suspended after the seven months he has already served behind bars. He will be under probation supervision for the next 18 months. - NewsRegional