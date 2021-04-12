Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 21-year-old woman is in critical condition after becoming infected with meningococcal disease (file image)
A 21-year-old woman is in critical condition after becoming infected with meningococcal disease (file image)
News

Woman fights for life from meningococcal

by James Hall
12th Apr 2021 4:05 PM

A 21-year-old Adelaide woman is in a critical condition after becoming infected with an invasive case of meningococcal disease.

South Australian health authorities said the strain was yet to be identified as close contacts of the woman were traced and identified.

Six people who came into contact with the infected case were directed to receive clearance antibiotics.

The concerning infection comes after a 29-year-old man from Adelaide died in March with a serotype W strain of the disease.

"There have been two cases of invasive meningococcal disease reported in SA to date this year, compared to one recorded at the same time last year," SA Health said in a statement on Monday.

Originally published as Woman fights for life from meningococcal

editors picks meningococcal

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Toyah tragedy sparked safety device

        Premium Content How Toyah tragedy sparked safety device

        News A Queensland dad ‘haunted’ by the murder of Toyah Cordingley near his hometown has invented a device he hopes will save the lives of those who feel threatened.

        Weather forecast: Week ahead on Fraser Coast looking bright

        Premium Content Weather forecast: Week ahead on Fraser Coast looking bright

        News Apart from some minor showers set for the region, the week ahead is expected to be...

        PREVIEW: Inside 2021’s Fraser Coast Agriculture Show

        Premium Content PREVIEW: Inside 2021’s Fraser Coast Agriculture Show

        News After missing its annual appearance due to the pandemic, the Fraser Coast...

        Revealed: Top 10 and best of rest at All Ages swim titles

        Premium Content Revealed: Top 10 and best of rest at All Ages swim titles

        Swimming We name top 10 performers from the All Age Swimming Championships