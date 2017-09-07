Woman fined $1500 over crash that killed unborn baby

THE woman responsible for a head-on crash which caused a heavily pregnant Maryborough woman Rose Dale to miscarry on Christmas Eve has been sentenced in court.

Talia Kyoko May-Keng Tsushima, 46, expressed deep remorse for the tragedy she accidentally caused, apologising both in court in front of the Magistrate and addressing the media after being convicted.

The Booral resident, who otherwise has had no traffic offences since 2003, was charged with one count of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention.

The crash on December 24 last year also caused Ms Dale serious injuries and Tsushima herself suffered multiple fractures.

Tsushima was fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for three-months, conviction recorded.

Talia Kyoko May-Keng Tsushima, 46, of Booral, was sentenced in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on September 7 for driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention. Annie Perets

"There's nothing that can ever replace the loss of a child, nothing I can do or say could possibly relieve them from their agony," Mrs Tsushima said outside court.

"It has been any physical and emotional pain on all of our sides.

"(My pain) is nothing compared to what they have experienced, yet the emotional and physical scars will be with me forever."

Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards said Tsushima's car and the road were inspected by officer, and no faults were found in either that could have contributed to the crash.

The court heard that Ms Dale saw the bright lights from Tsushima's car coming towards her and the next thing she recalled was being trapped in the car with the steering wheel against her stomach.

"The impact of the two vehicles about one metre on the opposite side of the road to where the defendant was travelling."

Prior to the collision, witnesses observed Tsushima's car swirling on the road. She had clipped another car prior to the head-on collision.

Her defence lawyer Justin Geldard said Tsushima was taking prescription medication and was feeling tired on the night of the crash.

"After she clipped the first vehicle, she was unable to control hers," Mr Geldard said.

"She could not provide reasoning as to why her vehicle had wandered from one side of the road to the other."

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said there were "no winners" in situations such as this. Ms Dale was just weeks away from giving birth to baby Cooper.