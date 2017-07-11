Woman fined after being caught with anti-anxiety medicaton

A WOMAN who had suffered two miscarriages and was struggling with anxiety and depression has been sentenced after she was caught with an unprescribed Diazepam tablet.



Kira Jade Close, 20, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of restricted drugs when she appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court last week.



Police prosecutor Kath Stagoll said a single green tablet had been found in the internal pocket of Closes' handbag when police were executing in a search warrant.



Close had no prescription and no lawful reason to have it in her possession.



The court heard she had been convicted of a similar offence in March.



The court heard three hours after she was stopped by police, Close attended a doctor's appointment which had been made prior to the search warrant being executed and she was prescribed medication.



The court heard Close was taking the drug to deal with some of the issues caused by addiction.



She had suffered two miscarriages and had anxiety and depression, the court was told.



The court heard she was not presently working and had been on parole at the time of committing the offence.



She was fined $550 and a conviction was recorded.



