A vehicle involved in a traffic crash on East St in Scarness. Alistair Brightman
Woman fined after Scarness crash

Jessica Lamb
by
30th Apr 2019 4:55 PM
A 20-YEAR-old woman has been fined following a car crash in Scarness.

Police were initially called to a domestic violence incident in Urangan just before 2pm.

Just after 2pm, the car the 20-year-old woman was driving side-swiped another car on East St in Scarness.

The woman was issued with a traffic infringement for not having proper control of the vehicle.

A police spokesperson confirmed the woman told police she was trying to restrain her dog at the time of the crash.

A man found at the scene of the Scarness crash was arrested and charged with contravention of a domestic violence order in relation to the Urangan incident.

