Woman fined after theft at small store

STEALING $13.15 worth of goods from a store turned out far more costly for a Scarness woman.

On October 18, 2017 Tammy Ann Stephens failed to pay for a number of goods when she walked out of the corner store.

She was subsequently charged with unlawful dealing with shop goods.

While Stephens didn't appear in court, Magistrate Stephen Guttridge finalised her charge in her absence.

Stephens, 50, was fined $150.

She was not ordered to pay restitution to the store.