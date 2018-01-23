Woman fined after theft at small store

STEALING $13.15 worth of goods from a store turned out far more costly for a Scarness woman.
On October 18, 2017 Tammy Ann Stephens failed to pay for a number of goods when she walked out of the corner store.
<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COURT STORIES HERE>>
She was subsequently charged with unlawful dealing with shop goods.
While Stephens didn't appear in court, Magistrate Stephen Guttridge finalised her charge in her absence.
Stephens, 50, was fined $150.
She was not ordered to pay restitution to the store.