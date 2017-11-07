Woman flees with windscreen wipers

A WOMAN has fled from an auto store in Hervey Bay with windscreen wipers after having them fitted to her car.

The woman allegedly asked a worker at the store to fit the $25 windscreen wipers to her car.

It is understood the incident occurred about noon Monday.

<<READ MORE LOCAL CRIME STORIES HERE>>

Without warning she took off without paying for the wipers.

It is believed the woman was driving a silver sedan.

Hervey Bay police are investigating the offence.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.