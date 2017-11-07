News

Woman flees with windscreen wipers

Inge Hansen
by

A WOMAN has fled from an auto store in Hervey Bay with windscreen wipers after having them fitted to her car.

The woman allegedly asked a worker at the store to fit the $25 windscreen wipers to her car.

It is understood the incident occurred about noon Monday.

Without warning she took off without paying for the wipers.

It is believed the woman was driving a silver sedan.

Hervey Bay police are investigating the offence.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  fccommunity fccrime fcpolice fraser coast hervey bay stealing theft

Fraser Coast Chronicle

