Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ LifeFlight chopper arrives at scene of woman being struck in head by horse.
RACQ LifeFlight chopper arrives at scene of woman being struck in head by horse. RACQ LifeFlight
News

Woman flown to hospital after horse kicks her head

26th Apr 2020 1:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOOWOOMBA'S RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew has airlifted a woman to a Brisbane hospital, after she was kicked in the head by a horse.

The aeromedical team was called to a private property, less than 80km northeast of Toowoomba, about 9.15am today.

It's believed the woman was behind the horse, when it unexpectedly kicked back its leg, striking her in the head.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were on the scene when the chopper arrived.

The woman in her 20s was flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

She travelled under the care of an RACQ LifeFlight Rescue critical care doctor and QAS flight paramedic.

horse kick racq lifeflight helicopter toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Patient taken to M'boro hospital after jetski incident

        premium_icon Patient taken to M'boro hospital after jetski incident

        News A patient has been taken to Maryborough Hospital after the incident

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Quiet times continue during Fraser Island lockdown

        premium_icon Quiet times continue during Fraser Island lockdown

        News Both resorts will be closed until May 31

        ANZAC DAY 2020: Full coverage as Fraser Coast remembers

        ANZAC DAY 2020: Full coverage as Fraser Coast remembers

        News A message from the Fraser Coast Chronicle this Anzac Day