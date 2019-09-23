Menu
Shelley Hoffmann was denied bail in court.
Offbeat

Her partner was shot, so she ‘flushed' bullet shards in loo

by Nick Hansen
23rd Sep 2019 5:04 PM
A woman allegedly grabbed bullet fragments just removed from her partner's body and flushed them down an emergency department toilet, a court has heard.


Shelley Hoffmann's partner, Kirk, arrived at Nepean Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left foot about 8.30am on Thursday.


A doctor removed fragments of the bullet from 32-year-old Kirk's foot and placed them in a specimen jar in the treatment room.

Hoffmann was charged with hindering a police investigation. Photo: Facebook
Police will allege Hoffman took the jar and headed for the bathroom. Court documents claim Hoffmann: "did take a projectile … while at Nepean Hospital and disposed of it within the female toilets located within the Emergency foyer".Police allege 33-year-old Hoffmann then left with Kirk later that day.
Police doorknocked homes on Parker and Markham streets a few blocks from Hoffmann's home in central Penrith but could not find a crime scene.
By 10pm that night Hoffmann was in custody at Penrith Police Station.
Court documents allege she tried "to hinder the discovery of evidence concerning a serious indictable offence … shoot with intent other to murder, committed by an unknown person".
Hoffmann was charged with hinder discovery evidence re: serious indictable offence and police continued to investigate who was behind the man's shooting this week.
She was denied bail in Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday and is next due in court on October 5.

