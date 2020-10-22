Menu
Woman found hiding under blanket after missing court

Carlie Walker
22nd Oct 2020 3:30 AM
A WOMAN was found hiding under a blanket in the bedroom of a Granville home after she failed to appear in court.

Madeleine Ruth Wood, 23, appeared via videolink in Maryborough Magistrates Court this week and pleaded guilty to one count of failing to appear in court.

The court heard a warrant was issued for her arrest on October 18.

Police later attended the Granville home, where Wood was found hiding.

The court heard in accordance with her bail conditions, Wood was meant to be living in Logan with her mother.

Defence lawyer Morgan Harris said Wood had mental health issues and her criminal history was almost entirely composed of drug matters.

He said despite her mental health struggles and drug use, she was trying to get her life back on track and was completing a criminology course online.

Woods was sentenced to seven days in prison, wholly suspended for nine months.

An application for bail was made for the other charges Wood was facing, which included possessing pipes or utensils, unlawful possession of suspected stolen property and possessing tainted property.

The court heard releasing Wood could be setting her up to fail as she had previously missed other court appearances.

She was remanded in custody until her next court appearance.

