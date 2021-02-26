Woman freed from vehicle after Bay crash

The two-car crash happened at Eli Waters on Friday morning.

An elderly woman had to be extricated from a vehicle after a two-car crash in Eli Waters on Friday.

The crash happened about 10am at the intersection of Ibis Boulevard and the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said the jaws of life had to be used due to the woman’s age and her difficulty getting out of the vehicle.

The woman suffered minor injuries in the crash.

A spokesman from the Queensland Police Service said one vehicle had been reported as having smoke coming from it.

He said it had been a high impact crash.

More to come.