Aerial view over Noosa Main Beach. Photo Lachie Millard
Woman given oxygen after outrigger flips

Abbey Cannan
23rd Nov 2019 8:59 AM
A WOMAN believed to be aged 60 has been given oxygen on Noosa Main Beach, after an outrigger flipped and left her struggling to breathe.

The outrigger flipped at the mouth of the Noosa River about 8am.

Lifesavers quickly rushed to her aide and treated her with oxygen following the incident.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said an ambulance was called to the scene but cancelled as it was no longer required.

Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club President Ross Fisher said the woman was panicking which caused her to stop breathing properly.

"The lifesavers treated the woman with an oxygen mask and no further attention was needed," Mr Fisher said.

"It is not uncommon for the outriggers to flip with the waves we have."

breaking news noosa river mouth surf lifesavers
