Woman goes to cops over Laming upskirting picture

A cabinet reshuffle intended to promote women and address the scandals that have beset the Morrison government has been overshadowed by Prime Minister Scott Morrison refusing to take further action against embattled MP Andrew Laming.

In an extraordinary move Dr Laming, who is meant to be on sick leave to receive empathy training, told media that the "facts are on my side" over a series of shocking ­allegations against him, including taking a photo of a woman bending over, with her underwear exposed.

Federal Member for Bowman Andrew Laming claims the “facts are on my side” over a series of shocking ­allegations against him. Picture: Glenn Hunt

It comes as a Queensland Police spokeswoman last night ­confirmed that a woman had attended Cleveland Police Station to provide information regarding Dr Laming ­taking the photograph, but said she had decided not to proceed with a formal complaint at this time.

One Liberal senator said she would be "uncomfortable" to remain in the same party room as the Bowman MP.

Karen Andrews is moving into the powerful portfolio of Home Affairs in the Cabinet reshuffle. Picture: Gary Ramage

Mr Morrison promoted several women in his frontbench, including Gold Coast MP Karen Andrews, who rocketed into the powerful Home Affairs portfolio.

He also created a "Women's Cabinet Taskforce" to be headed by "Prime Minister for Women" Marise Payne.

"What I'm seeking to do is ensuring that I've got such a strong voice of women in my cabinet, that I want to bring that together in this way to really help drive this agenda," he said.

Peter Dutton has been promoted from Home Affairs to Defence, while Stuart ­Robert has been moved from Government Services to ­Employment, Skills and Small Business.

Assistant Minister to Attorney-General Senator Amanda Stoker had Industrial Relations and Women portfolios added to her assistant ministries.

Peter Dutton is moving from Home Affairs to Defence in the Cabinet reshuffle. Picture: Dan Peled

Michaelia Cash has been boosted into the Attorney-General and Industrial Relations role.

The number of women on the frontbench remain unchanged, but the cabinet was expanded by one for Melissa Price's portfolio of Defence Industries being moved.

Christian Porter is demoted, but remains in cabinet at the same pay, from Attorney-General to Minister for Industry and Science.

Linda Reynolds, who was embroiled in controversy after calling alleged rape survivor Brittany Higgins a "lying cow", was also demoted from Defence.

She remains in cabinet with the Government Services and NDIS portfolios.

Meanwhile, Mr Morrison said that Dr Laming had "done something quite significant" by not standing at the next election, had reflected on his actions and the goal was to "change behaviour".

Originally published as Woman goes to cops over Laming upskirting picture