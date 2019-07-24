Woman with 'terrible history' steals from Airlie boutique

The court heard Claudia Lorna Jeffries had a "terrible history” when she faced Proserpine Magistrates Court for stealing.

A WOMAN with a "terrible history" has been fined after being caught stealing from a shop in Airlie Beach.

Claudia Lorina Jeffries, 21, from Mackay, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to stealing a pair of shorts from Lotus Fashion Boutique.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court the shorts, valued at $49.99, were stolen from the store on March 2 at 1.30pm.

Sgt Myors said the shop attendant recognised the mother of one from previous dealings.

CCTV footage confirmed Jeffries had taken the shorts, and she was later intercepted by police in Airlie Beach on July 3.

The court heard Jeffries had a "terrible history", and she had previously had 12 months' probation for a similar offence last year.

When asked by Magistrate James Morton why she stole the shorts, Jefferies said she was going through a "rough time" in her life but was trying to turn it around.

Mr Morton, not convinced Jeffries was trying to improve her life circumstances, listed her recent convictions.

"You've been going through a 'rough time' since 2015," Mr Morton said.

"You've got dangerous drugs convictions recorded, in Mackay a traffic matter and probation for 12 months.

"January this year you've got one month suspended for two years for dangerous drugs where you were convicted and sentenced for 15 months' imprisonment.

"Burglary two months' imprisonment, suspended for two years - you're in more trouble than the early settlers."

Jeffries was reminded her history would cause her trouble if she was to re-offend.

"You're on a suspended sentence, you're lucky this isn't a criminal matter or drugs," Mr Morton said.

Jeffries was fined $200 and ordered to paid restitution of $49.99. The conviction was recorded.