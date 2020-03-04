Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Courtney Wilshere (pictured) assaulted a police officer at Gympie's skate park in January. Photo: Facebook
Courtney Wilshere (pictured) assaulted a police officer at Gympie's skate park in January. Photo: Facebook
Crime

Woman ‘hammer punches’ police officer in skate park

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
4th Mar 2020 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who threatened a police officer before "hammer punching" his arm when he was arresting two other women at the Gympie skate park had a long criminal history that included police abuse.

Courtney Jade Wilshere, 22, of Gympie, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court recently to assaulting and obstructing police late at night on January 22 when a fight broke out at the Gympie skate park.

"Do you want to get knocked the f--- out?," Wilshere yelled at an officer before striking his forearm, the court heard.

 

Courtney Wilshere (pictured) assaulted a police officer at Gympie's skate park in January. Photo: Facebook
Courtney Wilshere (pictured) assaulted a police officer at Gympie's skate park in January. Photo: Facebook

She was then restrained on the ground where she threatened to headbutt "all the officers" there, the police prosecutor told the court.

Wilshere's lawyer Chris Anderson said his client had a "problem with alcohol" and had drunk half a carton of beer as well as cider and vodka the night of the attack.

He said Wilshere had attended drug and alcohol counselling late last year.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said alcohol abuse would not soften the woman's sentence and referred to three pages of criminal history including three other convictions of assaulting or obstructing police.

Wilshere also pleaded guilty to shoplifting $92 worth of goods from Big W in Maryborough on November 19, last year.

The magistrate noted it was the fourth shoplifting conviction on Wilshere's record and sentenced her to 60 hours months community service.

She was ordered to pay $92 in compensation. She was placed on 12 months probation for assault and obstruct police.

assault court crime
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fisho warned to stay away from drugs

        premium_icon Fisho warned to stay away from drugs

        News Police found marijuana and a smoking utensil during a search

        Former RSL boss pleads guilty to assault

        premium_icon Former RSL boss pleads guilty to assault

        News A magistrate said the incident occurred when people should have been honouring...

        Submissions open for business and tourism awards

        premium_icon Submissions open for business and tourism awards

        News Submissions are open for the 2020 Fraser Coast Business and Tourism awards.

        FISHING: Where to find the barra biting in the Bay

        premium_icon FISHING: Where to find the barra biting in the Bay

        News Night time fishing has been best to bag barra.