Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman heard ‘bloodcurdling, very high scream’

14th Aug 2019 5:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has told a jury of hearing a "bloodcurdling, very high scream" before seeing her neighbour on fire from the neck down and her husband behind her.

Tracey Valle said after emergency services arrived she spoke to the husband, Kulwinder Singh, who told her "my life is ruined, my life is ruined" and "I'm a good man".

Witness Tracey Valle (left) leaves the King Street Supreme Court in Sydney on Tuesday. Picture: AAP
Witness Tracey Valle (left) leaves the King Street Supreme Court in Sydney on Tuesday. Picture: AAP

Singh, 41, has pleaded not guilty in the NSW Supreme Court to murdering Parwinder Kaur, 32, in December 2013 at their Rouse Hill home. The Crown alleges he was responsible for her death, while Singh told police "she did it to herself". Ms Valle told the jury yesterday that after hearing the very loud scream and seeing Ms Kaur ablaze, she yelled out "drop and roll, drop and roll" while Singh said "get some water".

Kulwinder Singh.
Kulwinder Singh.

In her filmed walk-through with police, she said after emergency services arrived she spoke to Singh, who told her his life was ruined.

When she asked what happened, he told her he was "a good man'' and said he had just told his wife she needed to contribute more for the house or otherwise they would lose it. The trial continues.

Parwinder Kaur died after suffering burns to most of her body at her Rouse Hill home on December 2, 2013.
Parwinder Kaur died after suffering burns to most of her body at her Rouse Hill home on December 2, 2013.

More Stories

Show More
court crime murder nsw parwinder kaur

Top Stories

    Fears for future of Bay festival as fishing reforms loom

    premium_icon Fears for future of Bay festival as fishing reforms loom

    News With tough new State Government fishing regulations on the horizon, the future is uncertain for the region's commercial operators and the iconic festival.

    MEETING OF THE MINDS: Math whizzes headline uni challenge

    premium_icon MEETING OF THE MINDS: Math whizzes headline uni challenge

    News Two talented student groups will head to the finals in Sippy Downs

    Call-out for 23,000kg of mullet to catch sharks

    premium_icon Call-out for 23,000kg of mullet to catch sharks

    Environment Scale of the state’s controversial Shark Control Program revealed