A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car in Maryborough.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the pedestrian suffered facial injuries and was taken to Hervey Bay Hosptial just after 6pm.

The incident occurred on the corner of Kent St and Tooley St and was reported at 5.53pm.