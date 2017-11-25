Menu
Woman hit by car outside a Hervey Bay polling booth

Annie Perets
by

A WOMAN in her 60s was taken to hospital after she was hit by a car near a polling booth entrance in Hervey Bay.

She was crossing the road at Old Maryborough Rd, outside Hervey Bay State High School, about 8.30am when the accident happened.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman told the Chronicle the woman suffered facial injuries.

The woman is in Hervey Bay Hospital.

She was "conscience and alert" when transported by emergency crews.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
