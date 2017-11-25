Woman hit by car outside a Hervey Bay polling booth

A WOMAN in her 60s was taken to hospital after she was hit by a car near a polling booth entrance in Hervey Bay.

She was crossing the road at Old Maryborough Rd, outside Hervey Bay State High School, about 8.30am when the accident happened.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman told the Chronicle the woman suffered facial injuries.

The woman is in Hervey Bay Hospital.

She was "conscience and alert" when transported by emergency crews.