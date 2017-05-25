Woman hit by car in Wondunna making steady recovery

A WOMAN who was run over after she was hit by a moving car in Wondunna is in a stable condition and is continuing to recover in hospital.



A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesperson said the woman's condition had improved from critical but stable on Monday morning to now being listed as stable.



The woman, 32, had to be revived by a witness at the scene after the incident on Sunday.



She was airlifted to hospital in Brisbane.

