A WOMAN crashed into a power pole at an intersection Sunday morning.

The woman, believed to be in her 40s, crashed at the corner of Old Maryborough Rd and Islander Rd about 6.30am.

The Chronicle understands the woman was not taken to hospital.

Investigations into what caused the crash are under way.

Ergon Energy was called to repair power lines.

