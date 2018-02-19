Woman in hospital with fractures to face after alleged assault

A MAN has been charged following an alleged assault in Pacific Haven overnight Sunday.

Officers were called to an address on Pacific Haven Court at 6.30pm after reports a woman had been assaulted.

On arrival, a 49-year-old woman was found with multiple fractures to her face and was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital for treatment.

A man was found nearby and was taken into custody.

A 46-year-old man has been charged with one count each of grievous bodily harm, suffocation strangulation in a domestic relationship, threatening violence and wilful damage.

He is due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday.