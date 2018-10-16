Woman in hospital, guinea pig dead after dog attack at home

A WOMAN in her 30s has been taken to hospital after she was attacked and bitten by a dog in Eli Waters.

The dog also mauled a guinea pig to death at the address, while another guinea pig had to be taken to a vet for assessment.

The Chronicle understands the dog walked into the yard of the home on Elliot Ct, which does not have a fence, at about 3.30pm on Tuesday.

The woman was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital with minor injuries sustained from being bitten.

The attacking dog was reportedly an American Staffy. It has been taken by authorities.