Queensland Ambulance Service on scene of an accident. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer Brenda Strong GLA041212AMBO

A 70-YEAR-old woman was rushed to hospital after backing into a Point Vernon fence on Sunday morning.

The woman experienced a medical issue while reversing her car and backed into the fence about 7.40am on Paul Dr in Point Vernon.

She was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition for assessment.