A woman crashed into a Urangan house yard
A woman crashed into a Urangan house yard
Woman hospitalised after crashing car into yard

Jessica Cook
30th Jun 2020 11:58 AM
AN ELDERLY woman has been taken to hospital after crashing into a house fence in Urangan.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the corner of Elizabeth St and Boat Harbour Drive just before 11am.

 

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said they believe the woman suffered a medical episode while driving causing her to crash into the yard.

Queensland Ambulance service transported the patient to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition with no aparent injuries from the crash.

The north lane of Boat Harbour Dr was closed for close to an hour while the scene was cleared.

No other cars were involved in the accident.

