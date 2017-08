The view from Scarness Jetty is obstructed by heavy fog about 9am.

FOGGY conditions in Hervey Bay have led to a woman being hospitalised after she collided with a car on Monday morning.

A 65-year-old woman was taken to hospital with head injuries after she rode her bicycle into a car on Torquay Rd about 7.51am.

She was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor Martin Kelly said the woman was currently being treated at the hospital.