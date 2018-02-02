Woman hospitalised following crash

A WOMAN was taken to Maryborough hospital following a two vehicle crash.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said two cars collided on Saltwater Creek Rd where emergency services were called about 9.30am.

It was understood two people were involved in the crash.

<<FIND MORE LOCAL EMERGENCY STORIES HERE>>

A woman in her early 50s is believed to have been taken to hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

The spokesman said the cause of the crash was yet to be determined. The second person involved was uninjured.