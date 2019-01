Paramedics treated woman for burns to her face, arms and legs in Craignish about 7.45pm yesterday.

A WOMAN is in hospital suffering burns after she accidentally fell in a fire pit in Craignish.

Paramedics treated the woman for burns to her face, arms and legs at a private residence about 7.45pm yesterday.

The patient was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a serious but stable condition.