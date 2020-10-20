Woman injured after e-scooter crash

A WOMAN was taken to hospital on Monday night after an e-scooter crash in the city.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the crash at the intersection of Davidson St and Mcilwraith St at South Townsville just before midnight.

The woman was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition, but a spokeswoman from QAS did not know what injuries she had.

A man was also assessed at the scene, but was not injured.

Police recently warned people to behave while riding e-scooters, saying they could face a fine if breaking the rules.

For safety, people must be at least 16 years old to ride, or 12 years old with an adult around.

Riders must wear a helmet, not carry passengers, not use their mobile phone, and not drink and drive.

Neuron Mobility e-scooters have rolled out across the city, but police have reminded riders to be safe. Picture: Supplied

In Townsville, riders are not permitted to use e-scooters:

On Castle Hill at any time

Palmer St between Dean St and Plume Sts from 5.30pm - 6am daily

Flinders St East between Denham St, Wickham and King Sts on Fridays and Saturdays from 7pm - 6am

Flinders St between Denham and Stanley Sts on Sundays from 3am - 3pm

E-scooters reach a maximum of 20km/h, however, for safety reasons speed is limited to 12km/h in certain 'slow zones'

The 'slow zone' areas are:

Flinders St between Stanley St and Denham St from 8am - 6pm daily

Stokes St between Walker St and Ogden St from 8am - 6pm daily

The Strand and Jezzine precinct

Gregory St from Eyre Str to The Strand

Eyre St from Gregory St to Leichhardt St

