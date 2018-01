Single vehicle rollover on Condor Drive at Sunshine Acres.

A WOMAN has been rushed to hospital after a car rollover in Sunshine Acres on Monday afternoon.

Police, paramedics and firies were called out to Condor Dr about 2.30pm after reports of the accident.

It is understood the tyres clipped the side of the road and hit the palm tree before rolling.

The woman was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

The extent of her injuries is unknown.

The car has been towed from the scene.