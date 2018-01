A WOMAN was taken to hospital with minor injuries after she was involved in a crash Saturday.

Emergency services were called to Boat Harbour Dr, Torquay about 2.30pm after receiving reports of a single vehicle crash.

The woman sustained a cut to her foot as a result of the incident.

She was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

