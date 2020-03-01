Woman killed in hit and run as driver flees the scene

A woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle on Nicklin Dr in Beaconsfield early Sunday morning.

A woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle on Nicklin Dr in Beaconsfield early Sunday morning. Heidi Petith

POLICE are searching for the driver of a car after a woman died in a hit and run in Beaconsfield this morning.

The woman was struck by a vehicle as she was walking along Nicklin Drive about 3:20am.

Police said initial investigations indicated the vehicle failed to stop, driving off in a westerly direction.

The woman died at the scene.

The vehicle involved is believed to have panel damage as a result of the incident.

Investigators are appealing for the driver of the vehicle or anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact police.

Forensic crash investigators are also appealing for anyone who may have dash-cam vision to contact police.