A WOMAN in her 40s had to be taken to hospital after she fell down stairs at a hotel, during Melbourne Cup celebrations.

The Hervey Bay woman was at a venue on the Esplanade when she tumbled down a staircase.

A witness told the Chronicle that the woman had a drink in each hand at the time of the fall.

The woman was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital by an ambulance.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the woman suffered lacerations to her arm.