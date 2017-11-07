News

Woman lands in court after pointing gun at neighbour

Annie Perets
by

A LANDOWNER, who shot a neighbour's pet she had mistaken for a wild animal, causing an altercation, has ended up in court.

Monica Anna Tallis, 53, was on trial for pointing her .22 rifle at a man on her Nikenbah property in November last year.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard Tallis had mistaken her neighbour's dog for a wild animal before firing three shots at it.

Her animals had been going missing from her property and she thought her german shepherd Buster was in danger. After hearing loud bangs and the dog's yelps, concerned neighbours rushed to Tallis' house at Bunya Creek to investigate.

In response, Tallis pointed the .22 long rifle at a man telling him "get out or I'll shoot you."

Her defence barrister Peter Nolan argued Tallis' actions were not enough to cause the man fear and she held the gun as a result of him trespassing.

The victim took the stand recapping the whirlwind events saying "I felt in danger".

"A young man came up and told me that she might shoot me," he said.

"The way he said it registered to me that I was in danger.

"She shot the dog, she probably would have shot me."

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST COURT COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

The victim then observed Tallis putting the dead dog into a vehicle, as if to hide it.

"I thought she is burying the evidence," he said.

The man said neighbours were discussing the missing dog, wondering if he "got off the chain again," as the gunshots sounded.

Magistrate Ross Woodford found Tallis guilty of using a weapon to cause alarm to another person.

Taking note of Tallis' lack of a criminal history noting that she acted "out of character," he chose not to record a conviction.

Tallis was fined $500.

Topics:  fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Live like a glamazon in these funky glamping teepees

ONCE upon a time camping was all about sandy sheets, mosquitos and a deflated air mattress...not anymore.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Cash injection to boost country racing

Cash injection to boost country racing

Labor says country racing should be treated as a community service obligation

Pauline Hanson's 'Battlers Bus' rolls into Maryborough

BACK IN THE GAME: Senator Pauline Hanson at the Maryborough Sports Club with supporters Ed and Julia Zammit from Toogoom.

She spent the first day of her campaign visiting Gympie and M'boro.

Woman flees with windscreen wipers

EMERGENCY SERVICES: Police

Without warning she took off without paying for the wipers.

Four Fraser Coast women named in Indoor Hockey champs

STEPPING UP: Anniston Chappell, pictured in the 2015 Women's Hockey Grand Fina, has been announced as a player in the U18s Queensland Women's Indoor Hockey Team. Three other Maryborough women have also made the Opens and U18s teams.

The Maryborough and Tinana women are off to next year's finals.

Local Partners