Woman lands in court after pointing gun at neighbour

A LANDOWNER, who shot a neighbour's pet she had mistaken for a wild animal, causing an altercation, has ended up in court.

Monica Anna Tallis, 53, was on trial for pointing her .22 rifle at a man on her Nikenbah property in November last year.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard Tallis had mistaken her neighbour's dog for a wild animal before firing three shots at it.

Her animals had been going missing from her property and she thought her german shepherd Buster was in danger. After hearing loud bangs and the dog's yelps, concerned neighbours rushed to Tallis' house at Bunya Creek to investigate.

In response, Tallis pointed the .22 long rifle at a man telling him "get out or I'll shoot you."

Her defence barrister Peter Nolan argued Tallis' actions were not enough to cause the man fear and she held the gun as a result of him trespassing.

The victim took the stand recapping the whirlwind events saying "I felt in danger".

"A young man came up and told me that she might shoot me," he said.

"The way he said it registered to me that I was in danger.

"She shot the dog, she probably would have shot me."

The victim then observed Tallis putting the dead dog into a vehicle, as if to hide it.

"I thought she is burying the evidence," he said.

The man said neighbours were discussing the missing dog, wondering if he "got off the chain again," as the gunshots sounded.

Magistrate Ross Woodford found Tallis guilty of using a weapon to cause alarm to another person.

Taking note of Tallis' lack of a criminal history noting that she acted "out of character," he chose not to record a conviction.

Tallis was fined $500.