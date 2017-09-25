31°
Woman outraged by dog in cage on top of car

THE RIGHT THING TO DO? A dog was spotted in a crate secured to the roof of a car travelling between Maryborough and Gin Gin on the weekend.
Carlie Walker
by

A WOMAN was left angry and concerned after she saw a dog travelling in a crate on the roof of a car between Maryborough and Gin Gin.

But a spokesman from the RSPCA said the pet owner's actions were not illegal.

Margie Popovic posted a photo of the dog in the crate on top of the vehicle to RSPCA Queensland's Facebook page yesterday, saying she felt real concern for the dog's welfare.

She said the dog was subjected to highway noise and wind without shelter.

The Chronicle contacted the RSPCA yesterday and spokesman Michael Beatty said that as with dogs left in utes, there would be concerns about the heat and whether the dog was being affected by heat rising from the top of the car.

But he said as long the owners were managing the dog's situation and ensuring it wasn't at risk, putting the crate on the roof of the car wasn't illegal.

Topics:  car dog rspca

