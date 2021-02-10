Woman left with broken tooth after being thrown on road

The woman broke a tooth when she was thrown on the road.

Grabbing his partner by the back of the neck and throwing her on the road has landed a Fraser Coast man before court.

The 24-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm and contravening a domestic violence order when he appeared before Maryborough District Court on Tuesday.

The court heard the man and his partner had been in a volatile relationship where there was violence on both sides.

On the day before the incident there had been a physical altercation between the two.

The following day another argument started between the two.

He grabbed the car keys and threw them outside the caravan the two were living in.

The victim picked up a piece of wood and tried to throw it at the man.

He then pushed her in the chest and she fell on the road.

He took her phone and as she tried to get it back, she felt his arm across her throat.

She tried to walk away when he grabbed her by the back of the neck and threw her on the road.

The assault broke one of her teeth and caused her mouth to bleed.

She also suffered bruising and grazes.

The man has since lived between his uncle and mother’s homes, the court was told.

He had written a letter of apology to the woman but understood she might not want to see it.

He had attended Men Choosing Change counselling in an effort to help him better understand himself and to help him improve his behaviour, the court heard.

The man was currently employed and looking for a second job.

He was sentenced to one year in prison, wholly suspended, with an operational period of two years.

The 68 days he spent in pre-sentence custody was declared.