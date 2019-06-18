Woman locks herself in bathroom to escape violent partner

A Hervey Bay man will be eligible for parole in September after a series of violent outbursts left his former partner so terrified she barricaded herself in the bathroom.

A SERIES of violent outbursts, the first of which was sparked by a text message, left a woman so terrified she barricaded herself in the bathroom.

The message, from the woman's ex, made her partner so enraged he kicked her in the back, grabbed her by the jaw and squeezed her arm hard enough to leave bruising.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Tuesday, June 11 heard the 52-year-old Hervey Bay man assaulted his partner on January 9 after an argument.

Six months later the man, who cannot be identified to protect his victim, attacked the woman again.

When the woman returned home from a visit with her son about 5.40pm on June 8, her partner locked her out of the house and barricaded the door.

Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards said the woman told her partner she was cold, so he opened the door.

"But then he started yelling at her and pushed her and pulled her by the hair,” Snr Const Edwards said.

In an effort to escape the violence, the woman locked herself in the bathroom.

Her attacker started banging on the door, hard enough to leave two holes.

When police arrived, they found the man drunk and bleeding from a wound on his hand.

Paramedics dressed the wound at the Hervey Bay Watch House.

"He has become irate, swearing and yelling at police,” Snr Const Edwards said.

"He has removed the band-aid on his hand, agitating the wound, and he has then smeared blood on the walls and windows of the cell.”

The court heard the man had already received suspended sentences for similar offences, the latest of which happened just 20 days before the January 9 offending.

Solicitor Daniel Ould said the defendant and the aggrieved had been in a relationship on-and-off for three years and his client was remorseful for his actions.

He said his client's bail conditions had been changed at his victim's request to allow him to live in the same house as her.

"There seems to be a cycle of them wanting to remain in that relationship... there is certainly a pattern of getting into further trouble and committing further offences,” Mr Ould said.

"He instructs he has finally come to the realisation the relationship cannot continue.”

Mr Ould said his client has been unemployed for the last three years, had anxiety and depression as well as issues with alcohol.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge took into account the man's history and lawyer's submissions when convicting and sentencing him to nine months imprisonment, to be served concurrently for each domestic violence breach.

He will be eligible for parole on September 10.