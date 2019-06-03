Woman taking selfie falls to death

Eagle Falls California where a woman slipped and fell to her death with taking photos. Picture: North Tahoe Fire Protection District/AP

A US woman taking a selfie fell to her death after officials say she lost her footing and toppled over the edge of a waterfall in California.

Officials with the North Tahoe Fire Protection District said that the body of a "young woman" was recovered from a bay within the Emerald Bay State Park after she apparently fell while taking a picture, Fox News reports.

"Crews from the Tahoe Truckee Regional Rescue Team responded to Eagle Falls in Emerald Bay to recover the body of a young woman who was taking photos at the falls, lost her footing and went over," a statement read.

Officials did not identify the woman and provided few details surrounding her death. They did, however, issue a warning to park visitors to be more cautious while exploring the trails.

"This is a sad reminder to be cautious when taking selfies and other photos in dangerous areas. Don't under estimate the power of water falls, rivers, and cold water temperatures."

An Oregon State University student recently died while trying to take a picture at a popular mountain lookout, police said last month.

“She has the most giving, loving heart of anyone I know”



A Happy Valley mother shared precious photos of her 21-year-old daughter, Michelle Casey.



Michelle was studying kinesiology at @OregonState. She died yesterday after falling while taking photos at Neahkahnie Mountain pic.twitter.com/lCeBeKxG5M — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) May 21, 2019

Michelle Casey, 22, was on a hike with her boyfriend at Neahkahnie Mountain on the Oregon coast when police say she stepped over a retaining wall and slipped, falling to her death.

Authorities were able to recover her body from the near vertical drop after finding that she landed in a tree which prevented her from continuing into the ocean.

