Woman ‘never intended to return’ borrowed phone

A woman has admitted in court she never intended to return a phone she borrowed from a friend.

Jasmaine-Lee Jasper Alice Weil pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to one count of stealing when she appeared this week.

The court heard Weil borrowed the phone from the victim with the understanding she would return it in a couple of days when she had the money to buy her own.

But she didn’t return it and eventually police were called.

It was found the phone had been pawned for $180 at a Hervey Bay business.

The court heard Weil was going through hard times at the time of the offending.

She was suffering mental health issues and was a full time carer for her mother.

Weil was fined $500 and a conviction was recorded.



