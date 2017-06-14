Woman notices car missing when leaving for work

A WOMAN returned in her car from an early morning gym workout only to discover her corolla missing a couple of hours later.

Police said the 28-year-old was about to leave for work when she noticed her 2015 red Toyota Corolla hatchback missing from the street where she parked it.

It's believed the car (with registration 616 VQZ) was stolen from Wilson St in Maryborough between 7am and 8.30am on Tuesday.

Police could not confirm if the vehicle was locked.

Anyone with information that may help police can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.