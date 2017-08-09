Woman pleads guilty to crash that killed unborn baby

IVF couple opens up about losing their unborn twins

A WOMAN has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that led to the death of an unborn baby on Christmas Eve.

Booral's Talia Kyoko May-Keng Tsushima was behind the wheel when her car crashed head on with another car carrying heavily pregnant Maryborough woman Rose Dale on Dec 24 last year.

Ms Dale's unborn son Cooper, who was due just weeks later, died in the crash. She was also seriously injured.

Ms Tsushima, 46, appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with one count of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention.

While she was ready to be sentenced, Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards suggested she seek legal advice.

TRAGIC: Rose Dale and Alan Sorensen lost their unborn son.

She said due to the serious injuries suffered in the crash, tougher penalties, including driver's licence suspension, would be sought.

Magistrate Stephen Gutteridge said the guilty plea would be noted on file.

Because Cooper was eight month's gestation, he was included in last year's Queensland road toll.

Ms Dale spent months in hospital recovering and underwent several surgeries.

The case was adjourned until August 17.