Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has been charged after she allegedly claimed to be a victim of the Cudlee Creek fire to obtain donations.
A woman has been charged after she allegedly claimed to be a victim of the Cudlee Creek fire to obtain donations.
Crime

'Fake' fire victim tried to scam donations, cops say

30th Dec 2019 7:03 AM

An accused fraudster has been charged over claims she posed as an Adelaide Hills fire victim.

Police said the woman, 39, of Murray Bridge, had "falsely claimed" to be a Cudlee Creek bushfire victim to obtain $300 in donations from an Adelaide Hills church.

She is also accused of trying to deceive Murray Bridge shops that she was a fire victim.

The unnamed woman was arrested last Friday and charged with deception.

She was bailed to appear in the Murray Bridge Magistrates Court in February.

bushfires crime donations scam

Just In

    Mum dies weeks after assault

    Mum dies weeks after assault
    • 31st Dec 2019 9:52 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPINION: No need to tear down the premier

        premium_icon OPINION: No need to tear down the premier

        News No woman is less just because she couldn’t bear children

        Motorist pinged driving 174km/h near Howard

        premium_icon Motorist pinged driving 174km/h near Howard

        News A motorist has had his license suspended for excessive speeding.

        NYE: Warm conditions with some rain expected

        premium_icon NYE: Warm conditions with some rain expected

        News Warm conditions and a chance of rain are expected on NYE

        Council services to resume this week

        premium_icon Council services to resume this week

        News Bin and recycling services continue as usual on New Year's Day.