Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged after an assault at the taxi rank on Woongarra St.
A man has been charged after an assault at the taxi rank on Woongarra St. Eliza Goetze
Crime

Woman 'punched in face' during taxi rank ruckus

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
22nd Mar 2019 12:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ARGUMENT over who would take the next taxi has ended with a woman being punched in the face, and a man being sent to court.

A 51-year-old man has received a notice to appear in court, charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, over an incident on November 6 at the taxi rank on Woongarra St, Bundaberg.

Bundaberg Police Senior Constable Darlene Webb said the man was engaged in an altercation with another man about 9pm, arguing over who would take the next taxi, when the woman stepped in to break up the disagreement.

Sen Const Webb said the woman tried to let the man take the taxi when he allegedly punched her in the face.

Charges were laid earlier this week, with the accused due to appear in court on April 29.

assault occasioning bodily harm buncourt buncrime bundaberg queensland police taxi
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Mobile 4G phone cell for Fraser Island black spot

    premium_icon Mobile 4G phone cell for Fraser Island black spot

    News Visitors to Central Station Campground on Fraser Island will no longer have to drive to the beach for phone service

    • 22nd Mar 2019 2:31 PM
    GALLERY: You've never seen a piece of art like this before

    premium_icon GALLERY: You've never seen a piece of art like this before

    News The piece is currently on display in Hervey Bay.

    • 22nd Mar 2019 2:00 PM
    Fraser Coast local breaking the silence for hearing impaired

    Fraser Coast local breaking the silence for hearing impaired

    Community Judith Raxworthy said residents don't have to live in silence.

    Waste collection costs will rise for Fraser Coast businesses

    premium_icon Waste collection costs will rise for Fraser Coast businesses

    Council News The Queensland Government’s waste levy will start on July 1.