Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Woman run over on suburban street

by Chris Calcino
19th Jan 2020 9:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE have set up a crime scene after a woman was run over by a vehicle in a suburban Cairns street this morning.

Paramedics, firefighters and police officers were on scene at Birch St in Manunda about 5am, with the street blocked off from the English St intersection.

A crime scene has been established on Birch St in Manunda after a woman was run over by a vehicle. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
A crime scene has been established on Birch St in Manunda after a woman was run over by a vehicle. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

The forensic crash unit has set up a crime scene to isolate the area from the public.

The Cairns Post understands the woman was under the vehicle, although the extent of her injuries has not yet been confirmed.

In a separate incident in December, a man sleeping on a driveway was run over on nearby Hunt St in Manunda.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks emergency police investigation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: RSL sub-branch boss accused of attack on vet

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: RSL sub-branch boss accused of attack on vet

        News The president of the Maryborough RSL sub-branch is due in court next month following an alleged assault on Remembrance Day.

        Police, rangers are monitoring Fraser Island

        premium_icon Police, rangers are monitoring Fraser Island

        Environment People are encouraged to report any negative dingo encounters

        Used needles found strewn across Torquay home

        premium_icon Used needles found strewn across Torquay home

        News Police found rubbish strewn across the home.