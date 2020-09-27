Woman rushed to hospital after skydiving accident
A Skydiver who took a rough landing in Toogoolawah, 100km northwest of Ipswich, has been rushed to hospital.
The woman, who was skydiving this morning off the Brisbane Valley Highway, landed about 11am, suffering a lower leg injury.
Paramedics were called to the scene and took the patient to Ipswich Hospital for treatment.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the skydiver reportedly hit the ground harder than she may have anticipated.
The woman is reported to be in a stable condition.
